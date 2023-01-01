AN INTERNAL investigation has been opened after a Barcelona bus driver was caught on camera directing an expletive-filled rant toward a man in a wheelchair.

In the viral recording, which was made by a passer-by, the driver is arguing with the wheelchair-bound man, and refuses to let him onto the vehicle.

The incident happened on Wednesday on the B14 line, which covers a route through Santa Coloma de Gramenet.

The would-be passenger had requested that the driver deploy the ramp for wheelchair users, but the driver and several passengers on the bus claim that it is not working.

After an exchange of insults, the bus left without taking the passenger on board.

‘We are very sorry for what happened,’ the bus company, Tusgsal, said in a statement. ‘We condemn what happened and apologise,’ it added.

