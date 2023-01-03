THE port of Malaga, one of the oldest seaports in the Mediterranean, expects to receive 315 cruise ship calls in 2023.

According to recent data, the expected cruise ship calls to Malaga port this year, 2023, is an increase in relation to last year and previous years.

In addition, a total of 17 cruise ships will sail into the city for the first time in 2023.

Curiously, the very ship that closed the cruise tourism season last year on December 20, 2022—the Norwegian Sun of Norwegian Cruises—will be the one that starts this year’s cruise calendar, today, January 3, 2023.

And perhaps one of the main milestones and anticipated moments of this year at the port, will be the christening of the ultra-luxury Discovery Yacht, Scenic Eclipse II, on June 3, with the NASA Scientist Dr Kathy Sullivan named as the Godmother.

READ MORE: