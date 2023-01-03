SEVEN Gibraltarians have received OBE and MBE recognition for their services to the community in the New Year’s Honours List.

King Charles III named Maria del Lourdes Bocarisa, Stephen John Cumming, Ahmed Ben Tahayekt, Edgar Antonio Triay, Daniel D’Amato and Rose Suissa on this year’s list.

Gibraltar’s Chief Minister Fabian Picardo gave the hardworking recipients of the award his felicitations.

“I congratulate all recipients of the Gibraltar award,” Picardo said.

“They have given excellent service to this community across different fields and we are stronger as a nation for their respective contributions.

“Edgar, Ahmed Ben, Maria del Lourdes and Stephen are the type of individuals on who we depend, each in their area, to promote the interests of those with disabilities, provide for our civic functions, support our young people and tell our stories.

“Each of these is an essential part of nation building and I thank each of them for the work they do and the contribution they have made to Gibraltar.”

The Chief Minister highlighted D’Amato who took over at Gibraltar House in Brussels from Sir Graham Watson just as the Rock started to negotiate a historic EU treaty.

The King awarded him with an MBE for his services.

“I am so proud of the work that Daniel has done and is doing in Brussels.

“He is working closely with Attorney General, Michael Llamas, Deputy Chief Minister, Joseph Garcia and me on the negotiations,” he said.

“He is an integral part of the wide Government of Gibraltar team and I congratulate him warmly on behalf of the Government and People of Gibraltar on this honour and on the recent birth of his first child with his beloved Sydney.”

Health benefits

Picardo also praised the work of Rose Suisse, who got an OBE for her work in the Gibraltar Health Authority.

“Rose is an example of service above self. A civil servant who never stops working to deliver for the people who depend on the Primary Care Centre and as a loyal colleague to those who work alongside her.

“She has lived the whole history of primary care services in Gibraltar since the opening of the old, original Health Centre at Casemates.

“In a remarkable period of service she has been a part of the positive transformation of services and continues to contribute greatly and directly to the constant improvement of the product at the sharp end of the GHA’s interaction with the public.

“She has been and is an essential part of how primary care operates and she is very rightly recognised for a life long, magnificent contribution to our community’s health and well being and for a positive attitude that is only ever looking to help those who need her assistance.

“She is a very worthy recipient of this award and I congratulate her and her family, especially Abby and their children, on this richly deserved recognition.”

GHA Director General Patrick Geoghegan also gave her his congratulations.

