JANUARY is always the time when clothes shoppers in Spain can pick up a bargain in the big sales.

Once Friday’s Three Kings holiday is out of the way, the next day sees the official start of the winter sales running until March.

Some big chains are already offering discounts but the majority will wait until January 7(Saturday)- the traditional beginning of the New Year sales.

Though the 2012 Trade Law established two main sales periods in a year, individual retailers have the flexibility to decide when exactly to start and finish.

The January sales normally see discounts of up to 70% on selected items but there have been warnings during the autumn that the current economic climate might lead to fewer big bargains.

As for the dates, the major Inditex chain including Zara, Oysho, Pull & Bear, Stradivarius, Lefties, and Massimo Dutti will start offering online bargains from 8.00 pm on January 6 and across their stores the next day.

The Inditex store sales run until March 7.

The Tendam group with brands like Springfield and Women’s Secret will also wait until Saturday with their campaigns continuing until March 7.

The El Corte Ingles group, including its Sfera shops, has been running discounts of up to 40% and that will end on Wednesday.

It then starts afresh with a new bunch of sales this Saturday.

Swedish-owned H & M start their offers on Tuesday while Mango started discounting on December 29.

Cortefiel was first out of the blocks with its sales beginning way back on Christmas Day.