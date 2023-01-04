THE most exciting day of the year for Spanish children is fast approaching, the Three Kings Day celebrated on January 6, with the Three Kings parade on Thursday, January 5 one of the most magical nights of the year for children and adults alike—unless it rains.

Fortunately, for those who are looking forward to the parade, anticyclonic weather is expected throughout the province for the remainder of the week, with no rain forecast.

That said, it is still an idea to take an umbrella to enjoy this year’s parade, simply turn it inside-out to maximise the number of sweets that will rain from the skies instead.

According to Spain’s national Met Office, AEMET, January 5 could start with some low cloudiness on the coast of Malaga which will dissipate in the central hours of the day leaving clear skies by the afternoon.

No rainfall is expected, except for ‘a small probability’ in the westernmost part of the province, in municipalities such as Estepona. However, if it does rain, it will only be a light drizzle and will not affect the hours of the ‘Cabalgata de Reyes’.

Temperatures will remain above normal values, ranging between 12-18ºC on the coast and 5-15º inland.

READ MORE: