AFTER two years of water-down festivities due to Covid, Malaga’s Three Kings parade will return this year full of surprises and plenty of sugar.

One of the most impressive Three Kings Parade in Andalucia is the one in the capital of the Costa del Sol and this year it will be all the more special as 2023 marks its centenary.

This year their Majesties will be accompanied by 16 floats, eight parades and various musical groups and theatre performers.

Almost 500 children will participate in the procession and help the Three Kings to deliver more than 20,000 kilos of sweets.

The Councillor for Festivities, Teresa Porras, together with an emissary of Their Majesties from the East, presented the details of the parade yesterday Tuesday, January 3, which will run through wide spaces to avoid crowds.

Therefore, this year the parade will not pass through the busiest parts of the city centre like Calle Larios, rather it will take the following route: Malaga City Hall, Avda. de Cervantes, Plaza General Torrijos, Paseo del Parque, Plaza de la Marina, Alameda Principal, Puente de Tetuán, Calle Nazareno del Paso, Calle Hilera, Puente de la Esperanza, Calle Prim, Calle Atarazanas, Calle Puerta del Mar, Alameda Principal, Plaza de la Marina, Cortina del Muelle and back to Malaga City Hall.

The parade will commence at 6pm on Thursday, January 5, from the city hall, with Their Majesties making their appearance slightly earlier, at 5:30pm, in order to first meet local schoolgirl Olga Sanchez Ruiz who will read letters to the kings.

The Three Kings will then blow out a hundred candles on a huge centenary celebration cake together with the mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, before boarding their floats and setting off on their journey armed with more than 20,000 kilos of sweets, including gluten-free jelly beans, to hand out to local children.

