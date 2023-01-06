A 72-year-old woman and four other people have been injured after a tractor lost control during a Three Kings parade in the municipality of Marchena in Sevilla.

For reasons as yet unknown, a tractor carrying the carriage of King Baltasar lost control while travelling down an incline and rammed into the crowds, eventually stopping when it collided with a wall in Plaza de San Andres.

According to 112 Emergencies, one of those seriously injured in the incident, which occurred last night, January 5, at around 8:15pm is said to be a child.

After receiving the alert, 112 deployed two 061 ambulances belonging to the Andalucian Health Service to the location, complete with two teams of medics.

Members of the local Police, Guardia Civil, as well as a team of firefighters from the Sevilla Fire Brigade were also alerted and dispatched to the scene.

According to the latest updates, the young child seriously injured was a two-year-old boy who has been evacuated to the Virgen del Rocio Children’s Hospital in Sevilla, together with another other seriously injured person, both with severe head trauma.

The main hypothesis of the Guardia Civil investigating the event, is that the accident was due to a mechanical problem in the tractor’s brakes.

After the accident, the driver of the float underwent a breathalyser test and a drug test, both with negative results.

Another similar and tragic accident happened 10 years ago in Malaga during the Three Kings parade when a six-year-old boy died after jumping under a float to look for sweets.

READ MORE: