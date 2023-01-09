A major renovation programme at Valencia’s main bus station will be completed by the end of March.

Over €560,000 is being spent on much-needed improvements on the Avenida Menendez Pidal building that entered service in the early 1970s.

The project is being carried out by Valencia’s Public Works ministry with the objective to create a ‘friendlier, brighter and safer space that is also more energy efficient’.

Minister, Rebeca Torro, said: “This is much-needed action to modernise this building which not only provides a service to Valencia City but to the entire Valencian Community.”

Work on the roof has already ended with reinforcement work.

The public toilets have also been upgraded and painting of the outside wall, which had seriously deteriorated over decades, is being carried out.

Automatic and sliding doors are being installed to improve energy efficiency and end problems caused by pigeons accessing the station over the years.

New signs and better lighting are also being installed.

“The bus station needs to be an easy-to-use and accessible building to attract users,“ Rebeca Torro added.