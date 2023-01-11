The habitual rows around the public swimming pool about women going topless in Cordoba might finally be settled after the town hall gave the practice its blessing.

Previously the law was vague on the issue, resulting in frequent poolside blow outs between those who object to seeing breasts in public versus those who do not.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Sports Institute has floated the idea of dedicated times for naturists to indulge in full-frontal nudity.

Currently, full nudity is prohibited at public swimming pools, but a new draft Ordinance for the Use of Municipal Sports Facilities has left the door open for the Municipal Sports Institute of Cordoba to programme specific times to accommodate those who like to feel the air.

The draft ordinance also bans head-first diving, somersaults, sunglasses, and acts that ‘disturb, annoy or endanger other users.’

Offenders will be issued a verbal warning first of all, but repeat offenders could be hit with fines between €100 and €500, as well as swimming pool bans.