A HUGE fire has erupted in the La Bajadilla fishermen’s marina in Marbella.

Flames and smoke are billowing over the Costa del Sol city as 30 firemen fight the flames that broke out on the premises of boating company Marina Marbella.

The blaze was reported at 8pm today (January 11). There are no reports of injuries, but the fierce flames are thought to have destroyed numerous boats within the Marina Marbella premises.

Onlookers fled the immediate area as explosions rocked the port.

Such is the scale of the fire that Marbella firemen have been joined by Forestry Fire units and two water tankers from the city council to bring the fire under control.