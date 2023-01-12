THE enormous fire which erupted in the La Bajadilla fishermen’s marina in Marbella has been brought under control—but has potentially destroyed around 80 pleasure boats worth millions of euros.

The emergency alarm sounded at about 7pm yesterday, January 11, and saw dozens of police, firefighters and ambulances mobilised to the scene.

? Una treintena de efectivos de Bomberos trabajan en estos momentos en la extinción de un incendio declarado en una nave de Marina #Marbella, en el Puerto de La Bajadilla



Policía Local,Protección Civil y servicios sanitarios completan el amplio dispositivo desplegado en la zona pic.twitter.com/6sO0IWVj2g — Ayto. Marbella (@Ayto_Marbella) January 11, 2023

It’s understood the facility, which belongs to Marina Marbella, is used for storage and boat repairs.

The causes of the incident, which has generated great expectation and also alarm, are unknown at the moment.

While there have been no reports of injuries so far, the blaze, which ripped through the port’s storage facility, has razed numerous boats within the Marina Marbella premises.

According to the Marbella City Council, via its Twitter account, the fire was brought under control last night at around 10.30pm.

Controlado el incendio que ha afectado a una nave de Marina #Marbella, en el Puerto de la Bajadilla. La alcaldesa, @AngelesMunoz_, se ha desplazado hasta el lugar del siniestro y ha destacado la rápida actuación de los Bomberos ? https://t.co/3I00M7gfY6 pic.twitter.com/mnk3l0RXY1 — Ayto. Marbella (@Ayto_Marbella) January 11, 2023

READ MORE:

VIDEO BREAKING: Massive fire in Marbella’s La Bajadilla marina