A POLAR front is forecast to push across the Peninsula as of next Sunday, January 15, with temperatures expected to plummet across the country, except in Malaga city and the Costa del Sol.

According to Jesus Riesco, director of the national met office centre, Aemet, in Malaga, highs of 17 or 18ºC will continue to envelop areas on the Costa del Sol like Marbella and Torrox with spring-like temperatures, meanwhile inland Malaga as other parts of Andalucia and Spain will brace for a sharp and widespread drop in temperatures.

The arrival of the Arctic air mass will be the cause of the colder weather and possible snowfall in the north, centre and east of the Spanish mainland.

In fact, as of Monday, January 16, the weather expert has indicated that there may be significant snowfall at high altitudes, while in Malaga, for the moment, only light showers are expected.

Whilst the Costa del Sol will continue to enjoy balmy, t-shirt wearing weather, inland areas in Malaga such as Antequera and Ronda, will be affected by the cold snap, with highs that will be hard-pushed to scrape 10 or 11ºC.

READ MORE: