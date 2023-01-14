THE Nao Victoria will remain docked, and open to curious visitors, in the Capital of the Costa del Sol until January 29, extending its stay in Malaga port two more weeks.

The replica of the historic sailing ship arrived at Malaga port towards the end of last month, December, as part of a world tour to mark the 500th anniversary of the Magellan–Elcano expedition—the first circumnavigation of the globe.

Initially, the stop in Malaga, before continuing with the world tour, was programmed until this Sunday, January 15.

However, the Nao Victoria, currently docked at Malaga’s Muelle 2, will continue in Malaga waters until the end of the month with visitors welcome.

VISITS:

– Date: From December 22 2022 to January 29 2023

– Place: Dock 2 of the Port of Malaga

– Timetable: From 10am to 7:30pm

– Tickets: Adults, €6 | Children, €3 euros (5- 10 years old) | Families, €15 euros (2 adults + up to 3 children between 5 -10 years old)

– Points of sale: on the boat or on the website: www.fundacionnaovictoria.org

The replica of this historic sailing ship was built in Spain in 1991 following months of historical research in order to preserve many details and aspects of the original carrack, which disappeared en route to Seville from the Antilles in 1570.

