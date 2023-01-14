A special Ukranian art exhibition will be hosted in Madrid at the city’s Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum.

The exhibit In the Eye of the Storm: Modernism in Ukraine, 1900-1930s can also be visited through a virtual tour.

Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Anastasia Bondar said one of the most important tasks for culture is to open national art to the whole world.

“Exhibitions like In the Eye of the Storm: Modernism in Ukraine, 1900-1930s aim to show our art, unknown to the West, which embodies the difficult path of self-determination of Ukrainians, and on the other hand, prove the belonging and synchronization of Ukrainian art with the European context of those times,” she said.

She also said that planning of expositions and exhibitions in museums of this kind takes several years in advance, so Ukraine greatly appreciated efforts of partners who find the opportunity to integrate Ukrainian art into the busy museum calendar to promote and open it to the world.

“A huge group of people works on implementation of such projects – curators, museum workers, embassy staff, and volunteers,” she said.

“You all do a great job of promoting Ukrainian culture and bring our victory closer.”

The virtual exhibition In the Eye of the Storm: Modernism in Ukraine, 1900-1930s is available at the following link: museothyssen.org/enthyssenmultimedia/virtual-tours/modernism-ukraine