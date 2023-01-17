IBERDROLA’S power distribution division has been fined €68,667 after a griffon vulture was electrocuted on a Valencia Province power line.

The penalty was imposed by the Valencian Community’s Ministry of Agriculture.

The incident happened in 2021 and Valencia conservation and nature group Adensva says it’s the first time that Iberdrola has been sanctioned over an electrocuted animal for nine years in the region.

An Adensva statement said:” It is striking that the Valencian Community has registered more than 2,500 electrocutions in that period with the vast majority in Iberdrola facilities.”

The group added that the regional government never imposed penalties on first offences on a specific pylon or section of power line and that several electrocutions were ‘repeated’ with no action taken.

“It is essential that power line inspections must be carried out every three years and that any deficiencies be reported and sanctions applied in regard to industrial safety,” the Adensva statement continued.

There has been no comment from Iberdrola.

