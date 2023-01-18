A man who literally ran away from his partner when she confronted him during a driving lesson about sexual abuse of her daughter is facing a long stint in jail.

The 32-year-old from Paraguay fled when he and the instructor stopped for a coffee, abandoning his home and job to escape the consequences of his crimes, the prosecution allege.

He was found and caught two months later hiding in a shack in a spot known for homelessness, having shed a vast amount of weight.

He is facing a possible 12-year prison sentence for sexually abusing his partner’s daughter over a two-year period and €10,000 in damages for the victim.

The man began a relationship with the girl’s mother in mid-2019, and then moved in with her and her two children in the town of Torrox near Nerja, according to the prosecution.

An image released by the Guardia Civil of the man at the time of his arrest in Janary 2021. Credit: Guardia Civil

The abuse reportedly began shortly after the relationship began, with the man allegedly performing sexual acts on the girl while her mother was asleep on the couch.

Over time the heinous deeds reportedly escalated, with the man allegedly committing the acts in various rooms of the house when the mother and brother were absent.

The girl reportedly kept the abuse a secret until November 2020, when she confided in her mother.

When the mother confronted the man over the phone while he was having a driving lesson. When they then stopped for a coffee, he took the opportunity to flee and go into hiding.

The man was found two months later, hiding in a shack near the Gibralfaro Castle, in an area frequented by homeless people.

He was malnourished, having lost over 20 kg when he was arrested on January 14, 2021.

The trial is set to begin at the end of the month in the Ciudad de la Justicia in Málaga.

READ MORE:

Birthday tears flow for Lisa Brown feared murdered in Spain, prime suspect still at large

THE FRENCH CONNECTION: Cocaine gang based in Marbella and Paris busted

FAIR COP: Policeman in Spain’s Sevilla suspended for moonlighting as a porn actor