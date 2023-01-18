A NEW train service will soon provide a direct connection from Malaga city to the province’s most famous walkway—‘El Caminito del Rey.’

A Civia model train, the same one used for the Cercanías of C1 (Coast) and C2 (Guadalhorce), has been circulating all week, without passengers.

According to various technical sources from Renfe and Adif, the test runs form part of the professional qualification of the train operators who will be in charge of this new route.

Once up and running, the service will run several times a day between Malaga city and the popular gorge side walkway making it easier for visitors to access the Caminito del Rey.

This line will not be an extension of the C2 but rather a completely new one, and though the Civia trains will be used, which are the same ones that currently circulated to Fuengirola and Álora, the service itself will be different.

As stated by the Government, together with Renfe, which promote this connection, this new service called ‘proximity’ will be midway between the mid-distance ‘Media Distancia’ and local ‘Cercanias’ rail services and aims to meet the high demand by the municipalities around the Caminito and the more than 300,000 visitors to the famous walkway every year.

