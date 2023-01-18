Position: Head of FIG Compliance, Global (Full-Time / Permanent)

Salary: Commensurate with experience (plus benefits and bonus)

Location: Gibraltar

Who We Are

Moneycorp is a thriving dynamic business with an excellent reputation helping Corporate and Private Clients with their FX and International Payments requirements for over 40 years. As a globally expanding business, our footprint covers UK & Ireland, Europe, USA, Canada, Hong Kong, UAE and Brazil!

With our extremely rare single IBAN multi-currency account, we are able to assist with a variety of different payment needs, including business payment solutions, personal payments abroad (for example buying a property), travel money, as well as the ability to offer interest on deposits. Supplementing this, we also support the global supply chain of wholesale banknotes through our Financial Institutions Group (FIG) and partnership with the US Federal Reserve Bank, to build deeper payment relationships with international banking customers.

It is through obtaining our own banking and payment licenses, the acquisition of two banking platforms and access to 16+ liquidity providers that we are able to proposition a trailblazing FinTech payment infrastructure that simplifies our customer’s diverse business needs and reduce their costs. There is no doubt that we are a major player and differentiated ourselves in a continuously evolving and competitive industry.

With 500+ employees, Moneycorp prides itself in attracting some of the world’s top talent and the people who work at Moneycorp are truly behind its continued success. As Moneycorp continues to expand into new territories, there are considerable opportunities for growth for newcomers and the learning possibilities are endless. We welcome you to be part of a team which has a passion for the business, all within a collaborative and supportive working environment that has ultimately translated to a unique exciting business.

Who You Are / Your Next Challenge

In today’s market, there is a multitude of challenges that businesses face when looking to fulfil their banknote requirements, especially as major banks look to scale back on non-core products. At Moneycorp, banknote supply (Financial Institution Group) is one of our core solutions. Such access supports Moneycorp’s global ambitions in supporting frictionless commerce through the development of a more competitive supply chain with the highest levels of compliance. We understand the importance of a service provider that has reliability and longevity, with a specialist, dedicated team at our customer’s disposal.

To ensure this level of service is continued we are searching for a highly collaborative and commercially astute Head of FIG Compliance, Global to join our vibrant Financial Institutions Group (FIG) Team at Moneycorp, based in our London office. Managing the Financial Institutions Group (FIG) Compliance team and reporting to the Chief Risk and Compliance Officer – Bank, your primary responsibility will be to manage compliance on-boarding and on-going monitoring of FIG clients. This will include liaising with a range of key stakeholders including the US Federal Reserve Bank, Central and International Banks, regulators, auditors and key internal staff members across the Group.

There will also be an element of travel involved roughly 20% over the course of a year, as you will also manage and ensure physical client visits are completed locally and internationally across the team which consists of 5 people covering 80+ jurisdictions. This is to ensure audits are conducted to understand and see the client’s controls that are in place. You will also mentor and lead the team in making sure they understand the client’s country jurisdictions and support them with assessing a country’s risk framework, regulations, levels of corruptions, AML and various other financing which provides the opportunity for continuous learning and development in this macro level role.

The role offers vast exposure and opportunity to work closely across a variety of business areas including FX Payments Dealers/Traders, Risk and Compliance, Finance, and Operations teams. As such we are looking for someone who has proven experience as a Head of Audit Compliance, or proven experience as a Senior Audit Compliance Executive with a huge appetite to step up and can demonstrate that they are a self-starter and can work in a fast-paced environment, has a methodical and organised approach to managing tasks, is able to communicate and collaborate confidently with a diverse range of stakeholders with vary needs and possess great attention to detail which complements their analytical mindset to help the business reach positive commercial decisions that make tangible impact.

What we’re looking for / Skills that will help you in the role

To excel in this role you would need significant experience in the Banking/Non – Bank Financial Institutions sector, in a senior compliance / audit compliance managerial capacity.

Effective report writing at a level suitable for executive dissemination.

Excellent knowledge of local AML rules.

Able to demonstrate up to date knowledge of key legislation / regulatory frameworks for the markets Moneycorp operate in.

A though leader on insights and context in relation to risk and compliance and able to provide trusted advice on corporate governance / risk and compliance matters.

Proven people management experience and lateral collaboration with other senior leaders in a firm.

Proficient at establishing credibility quickly and building relationships at all levels, influencing a range of senior stakeholders and challenging decision making to help drive continuous improvements.

Ability to communicate effectively (both oral and written), stay calm and work well under pressure to meet competing deadlines.

Solution-focused approach and the ability to make objective/ evidence based decisions and influence recommendations and decisions using insights.

Consultative style with the ability to breakdown complex information to suit target audience.

Additional languages to a business standard is desired

We are a small dynamic and cohesive team and therefore having a collaborative approach is very much at the forefront of what we do. This is a fantastic opportunity for someone to take on a Senior Audit Compliance post within the team, for an established growing international organisation, and provides amazing scope for both strategic and operational self-development.

Please note: This is a full-time, permanent position. The role is expected to be office-based in Gibraltar as part of the Financial Institutions Group. However, we have an agile flexible working policy which enables you to work up to 2 days from home if desired.

What you get in return:

This role offers a competitive salary (depending on experience), plus a comprehensive benefits package, discretionary performance related bonus, relocation package and more.

Interested?

If the role sounds like you, we invite you to send a copy of your CV to aaron.thomas@moneycorp.com.

Start Date: ASAP

Diversity and Inclusion

Moneycorp is proud to be an Equal Opportunity employer. Across our Group, Moneycorp maintains a philosophy that an inclusive company culture inspires creativity, fosters a sense of belonging, and is imperative to both personal and professional growth. With a makeup of 47 percent female employees, Moneycorp has a remarkably diverse workforce. Our commitment to inclusion and opportunity continues to evolve and improve as we listen and engage with our diverse teams.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, colour, family or medical care leave, gender identity or expression, genetic information, marital status, medical condition, national origin, political affiliation, status as an individual with a physical or mental disability status as an individual with a protected veteran status, race, religion, sex (including pregnancy), sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable laws, regulations and ordinances.

Moneycorp believes that diversity is critical to our success in helping Corporate and Private Clients with their FX and International Payments requirements across the world and is committed to creating an inclusive, mutually respectful environment which celebrates diversity. We hire on the basis of talent, merit, competence, performance, and business needs.