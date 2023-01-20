FORMER Barcelona footballer Dani Alves has been arrested over sexually assaulting a woman.

The incident happened on December 31 at a Barcelona nightclub.

The Brazilian international, 39, is scheduled to appear before a judge after being detained on Friday morning.

He’s accused of inappropriately touching a woman under her clothes without her consent.

She reported the incident to nightclub security staff, who informed the police.

She filed a formal complaint on January 2.

Alves denied doing anything wrong in an interview with Antena 3 TV.

He said: “I was dancing and having a good time without invading anyone’s space.”

“I don’t know who this lady is… How could I do that to a woman? No.”

Alves had two spells with Barcelona where he won the Champions League three times.

He currently plays for Pumas in Mexico.

READ MORE: