TUMBLING temperatures will hit Alicante Province this weekend with overnight values dumping down to minus-five degrees in some inland areas.

Storm Hannelore has been making its way through the central Mediterranean to bring a distinctly cooler feel.

The good news is that there’ll be plenty of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures hitting a maximum 15 degrees on the coast- but up to five degrees lower inland.

The first frosts of the winter will arrive in some inland rural areas on Saturday night, with even lower values of minus-five the following night.

Meteorologist Lluis Frances said: “There will be frosts in even coastal areas lasting for many days- something that we’ve not seen for a long time.”

A rise in high pressure from Scandinavia is rippling down south and that will contribute some humid air flows in Spain with the chance of more snow on high points from Monday.

“We are talking about the coldest days of winter, with minimum temperatures that may be between five and ten degrees below normal for the time of year,” warned weather expert Rosalía Fernandez.