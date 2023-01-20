BENIDORM council has installed seven new underground waste containers in Plaza l’Hort de Colon to make life easier for users and to cut pungent smells.

The old traditional bins took up more space and created more dirt in the surroundings.

The new-look underground containers will be introduced to other parts of the city.

Four of the l’Hort de Colon bins will be allocated to organic waste, with the remainder each dedicated to packing, glass, and cardboard.

Deputy mayor, Ana Pellicer, said: “This improves the look of the area and we have more containers that are buried with greater capacity.”

Advantages of the new waste disposal system include easier accessibility for users and much easier cleaning of the containers for council staff.

Benidorm residents are being encouraged to use the right bins for their rubbish and to get rid of it at the right time.

The organic waste schedule is nightly between 9.00 pm and 11.00 pm, with glass deposits from 8.00 am to 2.00 pm and 5.00 pm to 10.00 pm.