THE government has approved a €343 million investment over the next five years to reduce the risk of flooding in the Vega Baja region.

Parts of the area were devastated by floods in September 2019 caused by high levels of the river Segura with drainage channels unable to cope with the excess water.

Seven people died and 3,500 were evacuated after three days of torrential rain which caused €2 billion of damage.

11 projects will be carried out as part of a flood prevention plan to reduce water levels during periods of heavy rainfall.

Work will include improving the defences in the Rambla de Abanilla and its connection with the river Segura as well increasing its overflow capacity into the Santomera reservoir.

Flooding in the Orihuela area in 2019 was caused by the Rambla de Abanilla drainage channel unable to cope with the stormwater.

€107 million will be spent on annual flood prevention measures including the maintenance of riverbeds, the clearance of channels, and removal of sediments.

An additional €80 million is allocated to create lamination zones and dykes in the Sierra de Albatera, Crevillente, Orihuela, and Callosa de Segura to prevent flooding.

A stormwater storage area will also be set up to serve Pilar de la Horadada and San Pedro del Pinatar.

