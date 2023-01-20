TRAM services between Calpe and Denia are back on track after going off the rails in 2016 due to safety concerns.

The final piece of the jigsaw was this week’s reopening of the section linking Denia and Gata de Gorgos, following two months of test runs.

Denia mayor, Vicent Grimalt said: “It felt like a jug of cold water being poured over you when the line closed in 2016, but this is a service that supports the region and connects the towns of the Marina Baja.”

Line 9 TRAM d’Alacant trains between Calpe and Denia were suspended over bridges and viaducts being unable to take the weight of new rolling stock.

Old bridges were restored and work also included the ‘straightening out’ of the line to allow new electro-diesel trains to use it- including the ability to travel faster.

Section by section, the line reopened with the Gata de Gorgos to Teulada link restored last July.

Over €150 million of Valencian government and EU money has been spent on the project including the purchase of six new trains.

Hourly departures from Denia start at 5.50 am with the last tram at 9.50 pm going to the other Line 9 terminus in Benidorm.

Denia has also got the bonus of two new stops at Bosc de Diana and Pedrera-Vassanes, as well as the modernisation of city level crossings and the tram station to accommodate the new trains.