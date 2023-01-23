THE coldest days of winter so far are on their way.

According to AEMET, the National Met Office, tomorrow Tuesday, January 24 and the following day, Wednesday, January 25, will be the coldest in the province so far this winter, with snow level dropping to 600-800 metres above sea level.

This week will commence with the arrival of a mass of very cold and dry polar air from northern Europe, which will cause temperatures to drop between 1-3ºC below average for this time of the year.

Although the sun will be out, the atmosphere will be freezing in many parts of the province of Malaga, especially in the first half of the week, when temperatures are expected to barely rise above 0ºC inland.

In fact, sub-zero temperatures are expected in the Serrania de Ronda, Antequera and inland Axarquia, where temperatures could fall to -2ºC.

The icy weather will also reach the coastal municipalities of Malaga, although somewhat less noticeable due to the moderating effect of the sea.

Minimum temperatures will be around 6ºC degrees in Malaga city, with maximum temperatures ranging between 14-15 degrees, similar to those in Marbella, Estepona and other coastal areas.

The snow level will drop between 600 and 800 metres above sea level which could result in some snowfalls on the peaks of the sierras or in high areas of the Ronda highlands, the Antequera region and Axarquía.

Thursday, January 26, will see the maximum temperatures recover a little, returning to a milder 17ºC degrees in Malaga city, Marbella and Vélez-Málaga; and around 9-10ºC in Ronda and Antequera.

However, the mercury will drop once again on Friday, January 27, with sub-zero temperatures leading into the weekend.

