BENIDORM got over two million hotel bookings last year according to the city-based Hosbec hoteliers association.

The Hosbec Monitor report for 2022 says bookings were down by 5.7% on 2019 levels.

The resort dominated the Valencian Community, accounting for 23.1% of the region’s reservations, with 48.7% of those coming from abroad.

UK travellers dominated international visitors with 75% and took 36.8% of the overall Benidorm total.

The Hosbec survey showed a 13.7% drop in overnight stays at just under 10 million as people cut down the length of their holidays.

39,000 hotel beds were available nightly across 114 establishments affiliated to Hosbec.

The average price of a night at a Benidorm hotel was €88.40 compared to the national median of €104.70.

The city was also ranked as the fifth-busiest for overnight stays, surpassed by Barcelona, Madrid, San Bartolome de Tirajana and Adeje.

Despite the impact of the pandemic and fears over attracting hotel staff, Hosbec said that 5,437 people were directly employed by local hotels- 3.4% less than in 2019.