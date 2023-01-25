Mallorca has been hit by its largest dumping of snow in more than five years as a freezing polar front sweeps over Spain.

About 7cm of the white stuff settled in Fornalutx on Monday, while the Sierra de Tramuntana mountain range recorded an icy -2.4 degrees.

The Balearic island’s highest peak, Major Puig, saw the majority of Majorca’s snowfall, blanketed beneath 40cm of snow up on the highest slopes.

There was 40cm of snow on Major Puig. Photo: Alberto Darder Rosell

According to the Balearic Corner of Meteorology, snow settled anywhere in Mallorca 500 metres above sea level.

The freezing temperatures caused hail and a thin layer of snow to form anywhere in Ibiza that was 250-300m above sea level.

A decent dusting of snow was recorded in Talaia de Sant Josep and some areas of the municipality of Santa Eularia.

Snow in Mallorca’s mountain range. Photo: The Helicopter Centre

The polar blast comes as a weather front moves in from the Atlantic and a storm named Hannelore arrives.

The mercury plummeted in the first few weeks of the year thanks to storms Gerard and Fien, with conditions expected to get warmer.

There was even a dusting of snow at sea level in Ibiza.

But the situation has changed, according to the AEMET state meteorological agency, and the thermometers will not rise until the end of this week.

