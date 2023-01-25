ONE of Spain’s biggest medieval markets returns next month to Alicante Province after a two-year enforced break due to the Covid pandemic.

The three-day event in Orihuela City runs between February 3 and 5, and normally attracts visitors from across the area and further afield.

In some years, the market and the extensive programme of entertainment has brought in up to half-a-million people.

Over 300 market stalls will be set up throughout the city centre streets covering four kilometres.

The area used will extend from the Puerta de la Olma to the Plaza de Santiago.

Trading and entertainment will run each day from 9.00 am until 11.00 pm.

Orihuela’s fiestas councillor, Antonio Sanchez, said: “There will be more spectacle, music, dance and fun as the whole city has come together to ensure the market returns to being one of Spain’s best.”

25 music, theatre, and dance groups will be involved, as well as six historical re-enactment associations.

Falconry displays are scheduled for the Plaza de Santiago with the Rincon Hernandiano hosting horse cavalry tournaments.

Ramon Sije square will be the venue for large-scale shows.

The market will officially be opened at noon on February 3 with a parade between the Puerta de la Olma and Town Hall.

All of Orihuela’s museums will have extended opening hours over the market weekend and there’ll be guided tours of Orihuela Cathedral, including a chance to go up the bell tower.

READ MORE: