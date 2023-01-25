DANISH home furniture and accessory retailer JYSK will open a logistics hub to serve the Iberian Peninsula and has identified a possible Alicante Province site.

The Levante Logistics Zone in Villena is being considered as an option for a 250,000 m2 centre, with a final decision set to be made in March.

French investment bank BNP Paribas has told the Villena zone promoter that JYSK is interested in locating there at La Bulilla.

The retail giant is also considering other options in Spain.

The company is said to be analysing the benefits and costs of basing the logistics centre in Villena, including communication links.

If it goes ahead, JYSK would buy a quarter of the available land at La Bulla- around 950,000 m2.

Jysk reached the milestone of opening 100 stores in Spain last August and is targeting to double that figure within three years as it invests €100 million.

The logistics hub would also servE Portugal which has 21 outlets at the moment.