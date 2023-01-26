ARTISTS could soon have their very space in Gibraltar to create freely 24 hours a day, seven days a week, under government plans revealed this week.

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) is calling out for anyone who is interested in renting low-cost studio spaces from the government.

The Ministry of Culture proposal will include ceramics and printmaking facilities available to everyone who uses the studio space.

The project will be based on a visit by Minister for Culture John Cortes to The Art Hub in Woolwich, London.

Along with GCS CEO Seamus Byrne, the minister got a tour of the facilities put on by the non-profit for over 20 years.

The London group has 230 members, running educational courses as part of its community outreach programme.

It follows the success of portrait artist Christian Hook, who has gone on to paint Queen Elizabeth II, Richard Branson and Sir Ian McKellen among many others.

Hook and his unique style of painting exploded onto the art scene after he won the Sky Arts Pprtrait Artist of the Year in 2014.

Now the government is wondering if the studio spaces can help develop other creators onto the global scene.

“Letters confirming interest should be sent to CEO, Gibraltar Cultural Services, 308 Main Street by Friday February17, 2023,” the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

ALSO READ: