2 bedroom Villa for sale in Denia with pool - € 265,000

General details: Built: 1996 Villa: 95 sqm Location: Denia area, Els Poblets Room details: Bedrooms: 2, Bathrooms: 1, Kitchen: 1, Living dining room: 1, Covered terrace: 1, Heating: Air conditioning hot and cold and electric infrared, Pool: Private 7 x 3.5m, Parking: private, Carport. Characteristics: Quality: very good, Condition: very good, Furniture: inclusive, Views: good, Sun placement: very good, Ambiance: very quiet, Privacy: nearly private, Landscape: flat plot, Steps: no. Extras: Air conditioning, Outside shower, utility room, salt water pool, solar pool heating… See full property details