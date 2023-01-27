A suitcase with 1.8 kilos of cocaine that originated from Brazil has been intercepted at Alicante-Elche airport.
The case was dispatched with a ‘high priority’ label stuck on it and was not accompanied by a passenger.
A 29-year-old Brazilian man was arrested by the Guardia Civil a few days later.
Officers manning an x-ray scanner at the airport got suspicious about what was in the suitcase when it passed through on January 2.
They opened it up and discovered a double bottom where four packs of cocaine were hidden.
Nobody picked it up at the airport but five days of inquiries led to the detention of a man.
He’s been charged with smuggling and public health offences.
To add to his woes, an Elche court remanded the man into custody.
