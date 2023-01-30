CLIMATE activists from a Spanish organisation called Futuro Vegetal (Vegetable Future) glued themselves to the microphones at the lectern in the Congress of Deputies on Monday in their latest protest to demand action to save the environment.

Members of the same group staged a similar protest in November when they attached their hands to the frames of two Goya paintings in Madrid’s Prado Museum.

‘This is a climate emergency!’ the group said in a tweet announcing the demonstration. ‘The population is in danger and the powerful are only thinking about their profits. We will escalate our disruption until livestock farming is no longer subsidised.’

The demonstrators had taken advantage of a day when members of the public are allowed to visit the Congress building, according to a report on TV show Hablando Claro.

Staff from the Congress, which is Spain’s lower house of parliament, removed the flag that the protestors had unfurled and also removed them from the lectern area almost immediately after the demonstration began.

The damage to Congress was reported to be negligible.

The protest by Futuro Vegetal in the Prado came after several similar protests in art galleries, including activists throwing soup at Vincent Van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting in the National Gallery in London.

Futuro Vegetal also staged a protest at a children’s nativity scene outside a branch of the El Corte Ingles department store in central Madrid. Activists sprayed black and red paint at the ‘Cortylandia’ display on December 8 of last year.

