POLICE are hunting thieves who stole gold-covered sex toys worth €80,000 from the largest distributor of erotic toys in Spain, Dreamlove, located in an industrial estate in Carmona near Sevilla.

The break-in took place at 11:40pm on Wednesday (February 1) when three masked robbers plunged the area into darkness by cutting electricity cables before taking off with 24-Karat gold vibrators (valued at €16,000 and €17,000) several steel vibrators worth between €2000 and €3000 and nearly €25,000 in cash from a safe.

According to a spokesperson from Dreamlove, it will be very hard to sell the stolen items on the black market because they are ‘rare and easily identifiable products’.

The intruders are said to have used the same modus operandi employed in another two previous break-ins in the area, which took place two years ago.

In the last five years, Dreamlove, which distributes to Spain, Europe, the United States, South Africa and Hong Kong among other destinations, has rapidly expanded, seeing a steady 40% growth every year, proving stiff competition for other erotic toy distributors.

READ MORE:

WATCH: Costa Blanca’s dildo desperado steals 40 sex toys before sharing them among neighbours

Patisserie Porn – Sex toys baked into festive dishes at Costa Blanca baker in celebration of Reyes