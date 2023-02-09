IMPROVEMENT work has started at Palma airport costing €200 million which will take over three years to complete.

The project includes extending aircraft parking facilities as part of the west and east wing extensions of Module A.

That’s in addition to the refurbishment and expansion of the airport terminal building, and its connections with the other modules.

The commencement of work is seeing the demolition of one of the ends of the terminal building to enable the arrivals area to be expanded.

Around 7,000 tons of low-emission steel will be used in the construction programme using recycled iron waste from the old terminal building which will be processed locally.

The airport will keep operating as normal over the next three years with strict safety standards observed.

Most of the work will be carried out at night to keep disruption to a minimum.