SPAIN’S equivalent of the Oscars- the Goyas- will celebrate the top movies of the last year this Saturday evening.

The 37th staging of the event will be at Sevilla’s FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre and will be televised by TVE’s La 1.

The versatile French actress, Juliette Binoche, will receive the second-ever international Goya award, following in the footsteps of the 2022 debut winner, Cate Blanchett.

An Oscar winner for The English Patient in 1996, the Goya Academy chose Binoche for ‘her extraordinary career that places her as one of the most admired and recognized names in European and international cinema and her commitment to risky authors, reflected in a good number of unforgettable interpretations’.

As Bestas(The Beasts)- a Galician suspense thriller from director Rodrmoigo Sorogoyen- has the biggest number of nominations.

It has bagged 17 nominations and was shot in Spanish, Galician, and French.

Just one nomination behind is Modelo 77(Prison 77) from Alberto Rodriguez- named after the former Barcelona prison where it was set and filmed.

Kenneth Branagh’s captivating movie of growing up at the start of the ‘troubles’ in 1969 Northern Ireland- Belfast- is one of the nominees for the Best European Movie.