4 bedroom Villa for sale in Lloret de Mar with pool garage - € 395,000

Lloret de Mar, Girona 4 beds 4 baths € 395,000

This magnificent single storey house is located in the prestigious Font de Sant Llorenç urbanization in Lloret de Mar.The property consists of 3 floors.On the main level, there is the living room with a large terrace, from which we can contemplate the sea, a fireplace and a dining room. The fitted kitchen is on the right. In addition, there is a courtesy toilet for guests and a double bedroom with sea view.On the upper level there is a large terrace and on the lower level there are 3 double bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. In addition, there is a laundry room and a large garage for 3 cars.