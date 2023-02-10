One of the most famous routes for cyclists and tourists in Mallorca has been closed after a landslide.

A section of the Sa Calobra road gave way on Wednesday, forcing the authorities to immediately close off access to the area.

A large dry stone wall collapsed, most likely due to heavy rains as winter storms lash the Balearic island.

A stone wall collapsed.

The landslide occurred about 12.50pm, according to emergency services. No one was injured.

Police rushed to the area and cordoned off the point known as Volta Llarga, in the direction of the port of Sa Calobra.

Apart from cyclists, F1 legend Lewis Hamilton filmed part of a Mercedes advert on the stretch of road.

