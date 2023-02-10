VISITORS to Benidorm will no longer have to scratch their heads wondering where they can park their cars for free thanks to a new link via the municipal website.

A list of car parks is available on www.benidorm.org via a computer or phone.

Online users will get a city map featuring park locations along with a downloadable file for each of them including a Google Maps link to find them without any problem.

Benidorm council’s mobility department has launched a social media and poster publicity campaign to promote the new service.

Mobility councillor, Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zerate, said: “We are committed to a large free car parking network that makes access to the city easy via the 40 parks from La Cala to Rincon.”

A programme to renew and tidy up the spaces on public and private land has been undertaken to convert them ‘into safe places to park vehicles’, the councillor added.

Benidorm has also restated its commitment to sustainable mobility with its free park-and-ride bus services from the parts by the bus station in Francisco Llorca Anton and at Via Parque on Avenda de Cuba.

“By parking their car, users can get a free round-trip ticket that allows them to get to the city centre or Rincon de Loix in an average time of 15 minutes,” said Gonzalez de Zerate.