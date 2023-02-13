AUTHORITIES in Gibraltar warned about the dangers of nitrous oxide after customs stopped a car crossing the frontier with 120 canisters of the legal drug habitually inhaled by young people.

Officers at the land frontier were ‘surprised’ by the find, as nitrous oxide can only be imported into the British territory with a licence.

They stopped the car at 3.30pm on February 9 and after opening the boot, arrested the man for not having an import licence.

Customs warned about the potentially lethal effects of the legal drug.

“The gas is commonly used as a legal high despite the inherent dangers associated with its abuse through inhalation,” Gibraltar’s customs said.

They said the effects of it include dizziness, unconsciousness and even death, asphyxia (hypoxia), and psychosis.

“The inhalation of the gas slows down the brain’s activity and the body’s responses – this is especially dangerous if you are driving, operating heavy/plant machinery, etc,” the statement added.

“Long term use can potentially lead to brain and neurological damage,” Customs warned.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, said: ‘The Government restricted the importation of products containing Nitrous Oxide in 2020 in order to protect our young people from its harmful effects.

“This excellent enforcement work from HM Customs has kept this large quantity safely off Gibraltar’s streets.”

