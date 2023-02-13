ALICANTE-ELCHE and Valencia airports reported their busiest-ever January with new records set for passenger numbers.

Alicante-Elche airport welcomed 795,148 passengers- up by 68.1% on 2021 and crucially a 1.3% increase on the record-breaking 2019 total.

The biggest number of foreign arrivals were from the United Kingdom on 245,279, with the Netherlands a distant second on 69,503.

Valencia’s total of 585,771 was an even larger 7.9% improvement on 2019 and a 73.4% increase on a year earlier.

Italian arrivals lead the list with 94,177, followed by the United Kingdom on 48,348, and France on 43,947.

Spain had 71.6 million international tourists last year- 14.3% less than in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Tourism bosses have confidently predicted a busy 2023 with a survey of 2,000 businesses published last month by Exceltur predicting that revenue will be up 4.7% on 2019 figures.

Tourist spending last year exceeded pre-pandemic levels but businesses had to factor in higher costs.

