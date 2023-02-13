THE prestigious travel magazine National Geographic has included a town in Malaga as one of the most ‘curious’ in Spain.

Southern Spain is home to some curious and unusual places, full of unusual landscapes that transport visitors to fantasy worlds where hidden villages brim in legends of mystery, art and witchcraft.

‘Curiosities, stories, odd legends and even witches,’ this is how the prestigious travel magazine National Geographic defines some of the most curious villages in Spain, among which is the Malaga town of Genalguacil—where art and nature come together.

Genalguacil, perched above the Genal River Valley on the northern slopes of Sierra Bermeja, is a small town, with just five hundred inhabitants, yet teeming in artistic wealth.

Just enter the town and you will find yourself with a colorful vane, an Indian totem, and a wooden elephant.

In fact the town, considered an outdoor museum, is home to dozens of works by contemporary artists from all corners of the planet.

Works which include sculptures erected in stone, wood and ceramics; streets adorned with murals, collages, paintings and photographs, with other singular pieces exhibited in the municipal museum.

The town’s commitment to contemporary art, fused with its Arab heritage, cobblestone streets, secluded squares and colourful balconies adorned with flowers, makes it one of the most beautiful and unique towns of Spain and had been duly highlighted for this singularity by National Geographic.

The other villages mentioned by National Geographic to be unusual places to visit in Spain are: Molina de Aragón (Guadalajara), Castellfollit de la Roca (Girona), Medina del Campo (Valladolid), Roda de Isábena (Huesca), Soportújar (Granada), Setenil de las Bodegas (Cádiz), Sallent de Gallego (Huesca), Valpuesta (Burgos), Almadén (Ciudad Real), Petilla de Aragón (Navarra), Llívia (Girona), Trasmoz (Zaragoza), Mendavia (Navarra) and Camarena de la Sierra (Teruel).

READ MORE: