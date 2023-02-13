STRONG gusts of wind of up to 70km/h have caused several risk situations in Malaga province over the weekend and lead to the closure of the Alcazaba and the Gibralfaro Castle.

The windstorm that has ripped through the province over the last few days has led to a string of incidents which kept firefighters in Malaga busy all weekend dealing with a variety of different risk situations, including the removal of some 17 fallen trees or trees that were in danger of falling.

The gale force winds also saw two walls blown down and provoked 13 callouts to deal with broken windows, traffic signs, aerials, signs, plates, and ceilings.

The blustery wind also prompted Malaga City Council to close the city’s playgrounds, as well as the Alcazaba and the Gibralfaro Castle on Saturday.

Both monuments resumed normal activity yesterday, Sunday, and opend their doors to the public once again.

However, parks in the Capital of the Costa del Sol remain closed as a precautionary measure.

According to 112 Emergencies Andalucia, at least 50 incidents were registered in Malaga province between midnight and 2pm last Saturday, February 11, and an additional 60 were registered on Friday, February 10.

