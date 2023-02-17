A 15-month old baby boy suffered serious injuries after falling from a third floor apartment balcony in Alzira on Friday.

The incident occurred at around 11.45 am on Calle Acequiero Jaime d’Olid in the Valencia province city.

Eyewitnesses saw the mother screaming for help as exited the building.

She then wrapped her arm around her injured son.

A woman who came to help took the baby because his mother was understandably in a state of shock.

She was attended to by Alzira Policia Local officers.

An ambulance team found the boy unconscious but with vital signs and took him to a local health centre before transferring him to La Fe hospital in Valencia.

The Policia Nacional has opened a formal investigation but all indications are that the fall was accidental.

