Strong winds are set to return to the province of Malaga this Friday and into the weekend after last week’s storm rattled the coast.

Once again the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has had to upgrade its warning for coastal weather from yellow to orange.

The orange warning will be in effect from 8:00am today (Friday) for gusts of up to 70km/ph (force 7 and 8), as well as waves reaching 3 to 4 metres.

The orange warning, which is considered a significant risk, could see a repeat of last week’s scenes of wind-related incidents and beach promenades filled up with sand.

The warning will be in effect until 8:00pm and will affect the coasts of Malaga, Cadiz, Granada, and western Almeria.

The wind is expected to decrease in intensity as the weekend goes on and the warning should be downgraded to yellow.

However it’s not all gloomy – despite the wind, temperatures should hit 20 degrees in Malaga over the weekend, and skies sunny blue and clear.

Minimum temperatures will remain unchanged or slightly lower, while maximum temperatures may increase.

There may also be a slight presence of suspended dust (calima) in the southern region.

There have been active yellow warnings for coastal weather in the Malaga areas of Sol and Guadalhorce in place since midday on Thursday.

This extends to Axarquia as well, which will also be in effect until the end of Friday, for east winds of 50 to 60km/ph and waves of three metres in height.

