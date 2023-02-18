Marbella’s Calle Sierra Blanca is being torn up and modernised in a bid to solve sewerage problems.

The project has a budget of 400,000 euros and is being carried out with Hidralia, the local water management company.

Marbella mayor Angeles Muñoz and said the works would be completed within three months, describing it as ‘record time’.

“The aim is to ensure the proper functioning of services, because every time it rains, some of the premises are flooded,” she said.

Calle Sierra Blanca is to get the same modernisation as adjacent roads such as Calle Nuestra Señora de Gracia and Calle Virgen del Pilar.

Muñoz said: “It is a major intervention for which we will try to meet all the requests of the residents, who asked for the work to be carried out now instead of waiting until September.”

“it is necessary to continue investing in renovating basic infrastructures and to opt for a friendlier town where priority is given to pedestrians,” she added.

