In addition to its gym, Ocean Village Health Club in Gibraltar is opening its new £3 million health club and spa.

The new spa and wellbeing club, called E1 Spa and Wellness, promises to have ‘the best facilities of any of the health clubs in Gibraltar’.

Head of marketing Kirsty Matthews said the facility will be popular with people who want to have a tranquil space to work out.

“People are investing more broadly in their health and this new space promises to be a big wellbeing experience for them,” she said.

E1 Spa & Wellness will be based at the E1 building on Devils Tower Road.

Special features include a 22m indoor swimming pool, a hammam steam room and cold plunge pool, sensory showers, plus a state-of-the-art fitness suite.

The three treatment suites will offer Sothys of Paris treatments.

“The Parisian spa treatment brand is really well renowned and we will be the only place that offers it in Gibraltar – it’s all about massage rituals, beautiful facials and top quality products,” Matthews said.

“With the cold plunge pool you can go into it after you use the jacuzzi, between 1-10 minutes, – and this reinvigorates the body.

“There are a lot of different parts of the facility we want to promote how best to use and how best to invest in your health and wellbeing.”

The spa and wellness centre will be exclusive to members, but open to day guests.

Membership and founder membership is launching this week and include a couples rate, plus £500 of savings/benefits.

It’s operated by Infinity Group who run Atlantic, Ocean and Sunborn Health Clubs and Spas in Gibraltar.

More details can be found online at E1spa.gi or via +350 560 02039.

