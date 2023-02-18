Two 100-year-old Salvador Dali drawings worth 300,000 euros have been discovered after they were stolen last year in a burglary in Barcelona.

Police made the discovery after arresting three brothers aged 50, 53 and 55.

Officers seized two drawings made by Dali in 1922 to illustrate a book Las Gracies de Emporda, on the request of its author Pere Coromines.

They also seized other art works including graphic works by fellow Spanish artist Joan Miro, luxury watches and valuable coins and banknotes.

The two stolen drawings were recovered.

The artworks – two dark rural sceneries drawn on brown paper – were authenticated by the Gala-Salvador Dali Foundation, which holds the rights on the late painter’s works, police said.

The three brothers are accused of specifically targeting homes in the Barcelona region with art works and collections of coins and other antiques.

Police arrested two other people for receiving stolen goods.

The three alleged burglars were released on bail ahead of a trial, while the two others were freed pending their trial.

Together with the Dalis, the five Miros – which are still undergoing authentication checks – and two works by painter Paco Sola, the police seized 55 luxury watches, silver and golden pens, jewels and several collections of coins and banknotes from different times and countries.

The objects are suspected to come from a series of burglaries carried out in recent months.

READ MORE: