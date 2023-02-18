THE Port of Malaga gave the green light to a new western marina funded by Qatari cash that will have space for over 550 boats.

The Port’s Board of Directors approved the San Andres Marina after the Andalusian Supreme Court ruled in favour of the development in November 2022.

Work on the project could start as early as this financial year, the port said.

The marina will occupy an area of more than 100,000 square metres on the west of Malaga’s busy port.

It will focus on watersports and will have a sailing school, restaurants and specialised stores on site.

The marina will feature a control tower, warehouses, workshops and a dry dock with a capacity for 300 boats.

Its proximity to the Maria Zambrano train station will allow it to attract visitors from Madrid on the AVE.

The port believes it will create over €15 million a year in profit for the city.

The new marina will directly employ about 70 people, while creating jobs for over 1,000 more by its very presence.

Al Alfia, a Qatar-based investment group that is behind the controversial port tower, is funding the San Andres Marina.

