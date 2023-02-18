A FUTURISTIC electric taxi service that uses ultra-modern vehicles designed in Israel could be up and running in Gibraltar by 2024, its promoter said.

ETIOCA presented the electric taxi at the Sunborn Hotel this week boasting that it even mines for cryptocurrency as it rides.

The company will rent its vehicles out to taxi drivers at 99 cents a kilometre.

Politicians from Gibraltar and the surrounding region came to see the new product.

It comes complete with LED screens, digital advertising boards and space for up to eight passengers.

ETIOCA, that arrived on the Rock as part of Gibraltar’s Economic Development Plan, is looking to expand to buses and emergency vehicles too.

If the plan to start up on the Rock works out, it will set up charging stations and car-washing facilities.

It is another initiative supported by the Gibraltar-Israel Chamber of Commerce.

The company also has a humanitarian goal to support children’s education in poorer countries around the world.

ETIOCA is now looking for investors to continue its growth as a powerful tool against climate change and global warming.

It comes as the Gibraltar Taxi Association announced plans to start a new app to make it more like Uber.

The new app would would allow readily available taxis the opportunity to pick up customers rather than the closest ones to the pickup location.

