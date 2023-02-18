If you love dining out and fancy a wide range of meat dishes cooked to perfection, then you must give Vera Restaurante in Valencia a try.

The restaurant on Avenida de Navarro Reverter, 8, offers a unique fusion of traditional Spanish flavours along with modern gastronomic innovations.

WELL-LIT AND BRIGHT INTERIOR

Meat lovers will find a range of grilled and stone-grilled offerings to tempt all taste buds with top quality and fresh products guaranteeing you a dining experience to remember.

Even the heartiest eater will find some of the top-range menu offerings to be something special and very filling.

MEAT GALORE

Vera Restaurante do a one-kilo Danish Crown beef steak matured for 60 days, which is served on a stone with grilled vegetables and potatoes.

A grilled Frisian beef steak matured for 45 days and served up with caramelised shallots may be something that will grab you.

Or If you’re not quite sure what you want or fancy a bit of everything, then why not try a special Parrillada for two people at just €50.

This special plate brings a grilled Frisian steak, pork chop, grilled chicken breast, accompanied by potatoes and vegetables.

There’s plenty of other attractions on the menu including mouth-watering Angus burgers along with fresh tuna and grilled sea bream.

MEAT TO REMEMBER

Our team of creative chefs prepare original dishes that you will not find in any other restaurant in the area.

The mixture of originality and tradition go together in Vera Restaurante with unique tapas dishes such as: artichoke flowers with crispy ham, or tuna tartare with mango and lime, or perhaps our octopus and mushroom cannelloni with apple sauce.

There’s a range of homemade croquettes stuffed with ham or perhaps a poached onion and cheese option, along with one filled with tuna, onions, and peppers.

You will find 26 different tapas dishes to try which means you can keep returning to the restaurant to work your way down a comprehensive list.

Vegetarians and vegans are also well looked after and if you have any room left, there are home-made desserts like cheesecake with red fruits or a mango and passion fruit cake.

We also offer a range of some very tasty gluten-free chocolate desserts.

Many of our wines come from the Valencia region as well as from further afield, along with some cracking champagnes to celebrate any occasion.

TOP QUALITY WINES

Come and visit us soon for an unforgettable and unique dining experience, and don’t forget that we our 20% discount for Olive Press readers.

More details of our extensive menus and how to reserve a table are on the website, www.verarestaurante.es or visit our Facebook page, VERA Restaurante.

Phone: 625 361 511